Trump-Supporting Bigot Harasses LGBTQ Couple in Huntington Beach Over Their Sexuality

I don't put up with crap when it comes to ignorance and will argue with the most moronic people out there until I realize they left their grey matter inside their mother's at birth (that was meant for you Carl on South Peters St, New OMost people talk to hear themselves speak, they talk at you and not with you. They like the sound of their own voice and cannot allow any sanity into their heads.

We live in a society where stupidity and ignorance are handed out at a faster rate than intelligence and love.YouTube personalities Tiff & Jess (Jessica Lundquist and Tiffany Steinberg) were unfortunately reminded that brains and respect do not exist inside us all. From their YouTube page we learn that 'Tiffany and Jessica Tay are a young couple who document their life journey through videos. Originally YouTubers on their own they met at a video conference 3 years ago. 2 years later they decided to bring their love of video making together and now have 2 channels, Tiff & Jess and TifficaTay. Through their videos they shared their experiences with coming out, being in a long distance relationship, and then finally closing the distance when Tiffany moved from California to Michigan. Their content consists of a travel a series called Love Without Boundaries, weekly vlogs, advice videos, Q&As, and more! Their hope is to help people around the world feel more comfortable in their skin by showing that it is okay to be who you are and that love is love.'

Last Sunday after they finished dinner and were walking along Huntington Beach Pier, Lundquist took her phone out and loaded up her Snapchat. Just then a man began quickly approaching her girlfriend from behind and Lundquist says "he got uncomfortably close...he said that we were 'unnatural' and we were going to hell for our actions...we were just trying to get away from the conversation."

A recording was made of the ignorant alleged human confronting the couple. The video (NSFW b/c of language) was posted to Facebook with this text:

Welcome to Huntington Beach everyone. Jessica and I were enjoying a night out not bothering anyone and this guy decides to run up to Jessica and got all up in her face calling us sinners. I didn’t get the beginning half but I seriously cannot believe this just happened. I’m so shocked. All these people were watching and did nothing except for one girl. Shout out to her for trying to help. Also, sorry for recording vertical I didn’t want to make it obvious that I was recording. - Facebook

"... they do actually, this is the Trump era and you're going to see a whole lot of things changing."

They reacted a whole heck of a lot better than I would have. But who was this man? Was he really a man that knows anything about the law? Time to fact check this buffoon.

After Steinberg posted the video online the same night, the man was identified by angry web sleuths as Irvine resident Anthony Allan Miskulin, a 38-year-old Trump supporter who was interviewed by the Los Angeles Times last November (ironically in an article about Trump supporters speaking about how they aren't ignorant) and OC Register for his denial of climate change. He is in fact not a lawyer but told the LA Times he works in corporate sales and voted for Trump after falling on hard times. Before he managed to make his profile private, posts revealed he's your typical Conservative Christian nut with his timeline full of Infowars videos and check-ins to local churches. - ocweekly.com

There's now a Facebook page dedicated to the ugly actions of the man titled Anthony the racists attorney. Parody Page.

There was a lot of support for Tiff & Jess, but there are still people saying that the girls probably asked for it because they were open about their relationship in public. Same people believing that if women wear skirts they're asking to be sexually harrassed? Most likely.

Thanks Tiff & Jess for sharing the video. If you want to hear more about their experience, here's their video recap of the whole ordeal.