Trump Thought Being President Would Be Easier: "I do miss my old life."

Speaking to Reuters, Donald Trump admits he thought being President would be easier than it has been.

He said:

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.” …”Here, you can take that, that’s the final map of the numbers,” the Republican president said from his desk in the Oval Office, handing out maps of the United States with areas he won marked in red. “It’s pretty good, right? The red is obviously us.”

Trump added:

"I do miss my old life. This -- I like to work. But this is actually more work."

CNN adds:

Trump also said he misses his pre-presidency freedom -- a sentiment often expressed by Oval Office occupants who find themselves in the security bubble of the White House. "And, while I had very little privacy, in my old life because, you know, I've been famous for a long time. I really -- this is much less privacy than I've seen before. This is, you know, something that's really amazing. At the same time, you're really into your own cocoon because there's such massive protection, that you really can't go anywhere."

