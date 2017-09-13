Trump & Top Democrats Agree To Work On DACA To Save ‘Dreamers’ From Deportation

Did President Trump pick a popular Obama decree to hack and bring back to life under his mane? Ever since his decision to put a time line on the elimination and replacement of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), both sides of the aisle were scratching their heads. Why would such a successful program need rewriting if there was not much wrong with it?

No matter what his motives, we're thinking just to put his name over Obama's, some good news is coming out of DC about DACA.

President Trump and top Democratic leaders agreed late Wednesday to pursue a legislative deal that would protect hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation and enact border security measures that don’t include building a physical wall, according to people familiar with the meeting. The president discussed options during a dinner at the White House with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that also included talks on tax reform, infrastructure and trade. Trump has showed signs of shifting strategy to cross the aisle and work with Democrats in the wake of the high-profile failures by Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act. - washingtonpost.com

Trump making an alliance with Democrats on immigration? Wouldn't that represent a major political gamble for a president who has promised tougher border control policies from day one?

Under mounting pressure from the right, Trump moved two weeks ago to begin dismantling Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, an Obama-era program that has allowed 690,000 Trump has made it clear for months that he expects Congress to come to a better solution than keeping DACA as is. The time line of 6 months will come soon and 690,000 to 800,000 young immigrants who have lived in the country illegally since they were children, known as “dreamers,” in order to work and go to school without fear of deportation, may have to face the biggest fear of all.

What do we know about this "repeal" of DACA?

Congressional aides familiar with the exchange said that Trump and the party leaders agreed to move quickly on legislation to protect dreamers and provide them permanent legal status in the United States. It was not clear whether they agreed that the goal should be for dreamers to eventually have a path to citizenship. In a statement, Schumer and Pelosi said they had “a very productive meeting at the White House with the President. The discussion focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that DACA and border security were discussed but she said excluding border wall funding from a package deal was “certainly not agree to.” - washingtonpost.com

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.) said that he told Trump the Dream Act has sufficient bipartisan support to pass and that the White House should be pushing for a vote.

Trump, Cuellar said, told the group: “Oh, it will be on the floor.”

Are you affected by the possible elimination of DACA?

Do you have friends you will lose if a DACA decision is not made?

h/t: washingtonpost.com