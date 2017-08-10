Trump On Transgender Ban: 'I'm Doing The Military A Great Favor'

Donald Trump promised he'd be the most pro-LGBTRepublican president in our nation's history.

But that didn't stop him from announcing on Twitter that he'd be banning transgender servicemen and women from the military.

Nevertheless, Trump took time to pat himself on the back earlier today, for that very reason.

Speaking from his Bedminster, NJ golf club, he said:

“I have great respect for the community. I think I’ve had great support, or I’ve had great support from that community. I got a lot of votes. But the transgender, the military’s working on it now. It’s been a very difficult situation and I think I’m doing a lot of people a favor by coming out and just saying it. As you know, it’s been a very complicated issue for the military, it’s been a very confusing issue for the military, and I think I’m doing the military a great favor.”

Watch:

Pres. Trump on transgender ban in military: "I think I'm doing the military a great favor." https://t.co/xM8zUq3FPB pic.twitter.com/2Vy5LgvXIw — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 10, 2017

H/T: Towleroad