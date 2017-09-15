Trump's Fans Turn On Him, Burn 'MAGA' Hats

Breitbart is apparently cheering on former Trump "fans" who've turned their back on the president over his recent decision to compromise with Democrats over DACA, in exchange for not building a border wall.

...the hat-burning may presage a huge demoralization among Trump’s loyal followers, and cause his support to drop down to the basement levels achieved by President Goerge W. Bush when he pushed for an amnesty in 2006 and 2007. Bush’s ratings fell to almost 30 percent — despite the booming economy — once he alienated Republicans in 2006 by pushing for cheap-labor amnesty bills.

H/T: Joe My God