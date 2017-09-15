Try Not To Cry To The Marriage Equality Ad That Floored "Bachelor" Viewers
Devin Randall | September 15, 2017
Screenshot via Youtube @AustralianMarriageEquality
As we are now in the thick of the public vote over Marriage Equality in Australia, there are many MANY campaigns and commercials airing for and against same-sex marriage.
But, there are very few that are able to touch people in the special way that the one below did.
This pro-Marriage Equality ad played during last night’s Bachelor finale and caused several people to tear up.
Think you can watch it with a dry eye? Check out the video below. And, after that check out some tweets of people who are voting yes for Marriage Equality in Australia TODAY!
