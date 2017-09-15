Try Not To Cry To The Marriage Equality Ad That Floored "Bachelor" Viewers

Screenshot via Youtube @AustralianMarriageEquality

As we are now in the thick of the public vote over Marriage Equality in Australia, there are many MANY campaigns and commercials airing for and against same-sex marriage.

But, there are very few that are able to touch people in the special way that the one below did.

This pro-Marriage Equality ad played during last night’s Bachelor finale and caused several people to tear up.

Think you can watch it with a dry eye? Check out the video below. And, after that check out some tweets of people who are voting yes for Marriage Equality in Australia TODAY!

\

I didn't move house out of fear of missing this. Also, it's been a long time since I've had to find a post box. #YesForEquality pic.twitter.com/P6bMMAv7Fl — Tommy (@Tommyatthedoor) September 15, 2017

Right across the country let's all take this step to equality together & take a couple more steps to the postbox #postyourYES pic.twitter.com/Apd8pjIzQF — Tiernan Brady (@Tiernanbrady) September 14, 2017

Off to the post box with my yes vote #PostYourYES pic.twitter.com/HgeDBdFvf6 — Garry McLeod (@GarryMc000) September 13, 2017

It's a Yes from me, now over to Australia Post to get it to the right place. #marriageequaility #voteYESAUSTRALIA #PostYourYes pic.twitter.com/6VPO1tu9KZ — Jaclyn Knight (@jac_knight) September 14, 2017

Just received my postal survey and joined the co-chair of @AMEquality Janine Middleton to post my YES survey form #PostYourYes pic.twitter.com/JbAVNKMiOR — Alex Greenwich MP (@AlexGreenwich) September 13, 2017