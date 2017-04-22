Tucker Carlson Admits He Once Beat Up A Gay Guy Who 'Bothered' Him In A Men's Room

We recently reported on the public firing of Bill O'Reilly by Fox News.

Though many were glad to know an alleged sexual harasser would no longer appear on the network, his replacement, Tucker Carlson, appears to have a questionable reputation of his own.

According to Queerty, back in 2007, Carlson went on MSNBC Live to brag about the time he beat up a gay man in a bathroom.

“Having sex in a public men’s room is outrageous. “It’s also really common. “I’ve been bothered in men’s rooms.”

Carlson explains the incident happened in in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown Park, when he was in high school.

“People should knock that off. “I’m not anti-gay in the slightest, but that’s really common, and the gay rights groups ought to disavow that kind of crap because, you know, that actually does bother people who didn’t ask for being bothered.”

When asked how he responded to the man, Carlson said:

“I went back with someone I knew and grabbed the guy by the–you know–and grabbed him and hit him against the stall with his head, actually. And then the cops came and arrested him.”

In an attempt to clarify what happened, Carlson later issued the following statement to Media Matters:

Let me be clear about an incident I referred to on MSNBC last night: In the mid-1980s, while I was a high school student, a man physically grabbed me in a men’s room in Washington, DC. I yelled, pulled away from him and ran out of the room. Twenty-five minutes later, a friend of mine and I returned to the men’s room. The man was still there, presumably waiting to do to someone else what he had done to me. My friend and I seized the man and held him until a security guard arrived. Several bloggers have characterized this is a sort of gay bashing. That’s absurd, and an insult to anybody who has fought back against an unsolicited sexual attack. I wasn’t angry with the man because he was gay. I was angry because he assaulted me.

Watch:

Fox News sure knows how to pick 'em!

H/T: Queerty