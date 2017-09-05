A Tweet About Gay Culture Goes Viral After Resonating With Thousands Of People

One short tweet has gone massively viral, and it's clearly because of its relatability.

Late last week, @introvertgay tweeted the following:

Gay culture is being a teenager when you're 30 because your teenage years were not yours to live. — Introvert Gay (@introvertgay) September 2, 2017

He writes:

“Gay culture is being a teenager when you’re 30 because your teenage years were not yours to live."

Since then, the tweet has been shared over 12,000 times, and has been liked nearly 60,000 times.

It also struck up quite the conversation:

Omg! This!

We're basically responsible adults during the day and teens at night.

Anyway, at night I'm like 16 — Mario (@mtehuitz) September 3, 2017

Somewhat recently came to terms with being NB and had anxiety/depression issues so I'm perpetually 17 at age 25 — Mini (@Luck_Mode) September 2, 2017

I almost cried when I read this. I didn't realize how much I needed someone who was not me to say it out loud. — Brian B. (@Bordo316) September 3, 2017

This hit just a little too close to home. — Kevin Cook (@luftherz) September 2, 2017

Saaaaaame for trans cultures — Marley (@marleymedusa) September 2, 2017

I went from closeted teenager right to serious alcoholic in my 20s. (I'm 5 years sober now). ANYHOW, what I'm saying is: I'm 14. — Sick Boi (@AbbyHiggs) September 2, 2017

I may have never identified with a tweet more (zero internet hyperbole). — Robert Berg (@robwillb) September 2, 2017

Do you relate to the sentiment?