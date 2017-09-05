A Tweet About Gay Culture Goes Viral After Resonating With Thousands Of People
Instinct Staff | September 5, 2017
One short tweet has gone massively viral, and it's clearly because of its relatability.
Late last week, @introvertgay tweeted the following:
He writes:
“Gay culture is being a teenager when you’re 30 because your teenage years were not yours to live."
Since then, the tweet has been shared over 12,000 times, and has been liked nearly 60,000 times.
It also struck up quite the conversation:
Do you relate to the sentiment?
Add new comment