From Twink To Twunk!

Breaking Hearts & He Can’t Even Get Into A Bar!

In many LGBTQ blogs and magazines, we’re privileged to have a special post every so often featuring our Thirst Trap of the week. Ever since social media has crazed the globe, we can now creep on someone attractive from the comfort of our beds…and dreams! I began thinking that our youngins’ are a little underrepresented in these thirst posts! I prefer an older man, so love how many hot daddies I see appear, but we’ve got to give a shout out to our LGBTQ youth! We are a community far and wide with a cast of colorful characters of all ages, colors, and sizes. Everyone tends to have a favorite flavor, and it’s time that we give everyone a little bit of variety!

Which brings me to the latest in a long line of Thirst Traps! It didn’t take long for Joel Rodriguez to cross my mind. For the last year, I’ve noticed his incredible body transformation and his undying love for his family, and Mexican heritage. With his approval, I just had to ask him a few questions to get more acquainted with him while I introduced you to him!

Rodriguez is a 20-year-old, Quality and Control Manager who reigns from Perris, California. When he isn’t spending time with his family, he’s seen on social media exercising in the gym, showing off his, ahem – assets, and smiling until there’s no tomorrow! Trust me, you’ll be quick to follow Rodriguez after seeing these next few thirst trap social media posts! Yasss!

Check out a little bit more of what Rodriguez reveals to us!

BK: Okay, you still have braces! Red flag for being young! Do you feel they add spark to you or are you embarrassed by them?

Joel Rodriguez: “[I don’t mind them]. My smile is going to be sexy and attractive [when they are off]. My smile is the sexiest part of me. It transmits my joy. A smile really does say a thousand words.”

BK: What type of guys are you most attracted too?

JR: “I don’t really have a type. But, I like men to be fit, intelligent, and well educated. My goal for 2018, however, is to find the love of my life!”

BK: How do you stay so fit?!

JR: “I’m always on a healthy diet and have a good dedication to the gym. I believe every day is a reason to keep myself in shape and look for a better aspect on life.”

