Even God approves of this new kind of fun. Can we make fun of a multi millionaire that pulls so many funds from his sheep? Oh yes we can. Well, we didn't make the fun, but we can laugh along.

Some random genius out there decided to use the phrase ‘your dick’ to blasphemously troll Olsteen. The bot is named Joel Dongstein and, next to R2-D2, might just be God’s favorite robot of all time.

Here are some that we chose to share, from @JoelDongsteen , starting off with a message from God.

The Twitter bot @JoelDongsteen replaces the word 'God' in Joel Osteen's Tweets with the phrase 'your dick.' It is the best bot of all time. — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) April 28, 2017

Your dick is looking for people who cannot only handle the blessing but who can handle the burden. — Joel Dongsteen (@JoelDongsteen) April 19, 2016

Nothing that’s happened to you has lessened your value. You are still the apple of your dick’s eye. — Joel Dongsteen (@JoelDongsteen) April 29, 2017

The odds may be against you, but your dick is for you. He is more powerful than any force that’s trying to stop you. — Joel Dongsteen (@JoelDongsteen) April 29, 2017

Remember the dream. Remember the promise. Your dick is going to turn every stumbling block into a stepping stone. — Joel Dongsteen (@JoelDongsteen) April 27, 2017

What you’re dreaming about may be too small. That door may have closed because your dick has something bigger for you. — Joel Dongsteen (@JoelDongsteen) April 26, 2017

Wake up. Stir up your faith. Don’t miss the new things your dick wants to do. — Joel Dongsteen (@JoelDongsteen) April 14, 2017

Your dick is bigger than anything you’re facing. As long as you’re in faith, all the forces of darkness cannot stop you. — Joel Dongsteen (@JoelDongsteen) February 17, 2017

Magnify your dick. The bigger you make your dick, the smaller your problems will become. — Joel Dongsteen (@JoelDongsteen) May 31, 2016

You don’t have to apologize for what your dick has done in your life. Wear your blessings well. — Joel Dongsteen (@JoelDongsteen) April 26, 2016

As long as you’re doing your best and honoring your dick, you won’t need people’s approval because you have your dick’s approval. — Joel Dongsteen (@JoelDongsteen) July 8, 2016

h/t: @JoelDongsteen, thegoodlordabove.com