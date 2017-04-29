Twitter Bot Replaces “God” In Joel Osteen’s Tweets w/ “Your Dick.” Priceless.
Adam Dupuis | April 29, 2017
Even God approves of this new kind of fun. Can we make fun of a multi millionaire that pulls so many funds from his sheep? Oh yes we can. Well, we didn't make the fun, but we can laugh along.
Some random genius out there decided to use the phrase ‘your dick’ to blasphemously troll Olsteen. The bot is named Joel Dongstein and, next to R2-D2, might just be God’s favorite robot of all time.
Here are some that we chose to share, from @JoelDongsteen , starting off with a message from God.
h/t: @JoelDongsteen, thegoodlordabove.com
