Twitter Is Divided Over Kiss Between Harry Styles And James Corden

Harry Styles, formerly of One Direction, and TV host James Corden shared a smooch in a star-studded holiday themed segment of "Carpool Karaoke."

| Harry Styles y James Corden en el Carpool Karaoke pic.twitter.com/PXlvFq2Tb7 — Harry Styles Latinoamérica ® (@HSupdatesesp) December 12, 2017

But it would appear that not everyone was feeling the love.

Some Twitter users thought it was disrespectful to turn an act of male affection into a joke:

james corden and harry styles kissing is uncomfortable to me because i thought we’d gotten past straight people using homosexual acts for more attention/views and acting as if it’s a fun quirk when gay people are actually being killed/bullied/disowned for it — festive m!! (@mlambeth_) December 12, 2017

Example: Y’all going ham over James Corden kissing Harry Styles. They aren’t doing it combat the rules of masculinity. They did it cause it’s laughable to see two dudes kissing and even set it up as such. It’s homophobic af. — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) December 12, 2017

Really? I can think of a lot of other guys I’d prefer to watch kissing and they’re real gay people not straights having a laugh or trying to anyway — Mark Hunter (@markhunterxx) December 13, 2017

I’d much rather celebrate two ordinary gay men kissing in public for what they do for visibility and normalising our relationships in the face of homophobia. A jerk fest over two straight, celebrity men kissing “for the lols” or attention is tone deafhttps://t.co/A5Z1IRtOS5 — Elias Jahshan (@Elias_Jahshan) December 12, 2017

Others had a different reaction:

Yeah sex is cool but have u seen Harry Styles kissing James Corden being comfortable and confident in his sexuality and not caring what anyone thinks — E 128 (@ELIZ4ROSE) December 12, 2017

what did james corden do in his past life to be blessed enough to kiss harry styles — lia misses harry (@stylianson) December 12, 2017

HARRY STYLES AND JAMES CORDEN JUST FUCKING KISSED WHAT IS THIS IT'S A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE pic.twitter.com/djGL6VXTZu — natalie (@yogurtdaehwi) December 12, 2017

The smooch between Harry and James came towards the end of a Christmas-themed "Carpool Karaoke" that featured Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith (with Fifth Harmony), Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and other stars, singing along to "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town."

Afterwards, James responded:

"Wow! I did not expect that for Christmas!"

Some fans may recall that this is not the first kiss shared between Harry and James

Back in 2013, the pair shared a peck on British television.

james corden is out there kissing harry styles not once but twICE and i havent even had my first kiss pic.twitter.com/VxhfZ5UOtP — n loves louis (@flickerroses) December 12, 2017

What'd you make of this kiss?

H/T: Gay Star News