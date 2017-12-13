Twitter Is Divided Over Kiss Between Harry Styles And James Corden
Harry Styles, formerly of One Direction, and TV host James Corden shared a smooch in a star-studded holiday themed segment of "Carpool Karaoke."
But it would appear that not everyone was feeling the love.
Some Twitter users thought it was disrespectful to turn an act of male affection into a joke:
Others had a different reaction:
The smooch between Harry and James came towards the end of a Christmas-themed "Carpool Karaoke" that featured Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith (with Fifth Harmony), Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and other stars, singing along to "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town."
Afterwards, James responded:
"Wow! I did not expect that for Christmas!"
Some fans may recall that this is not the first kiss shared between Harry and James
Back in 2013, the pair shared a peck on British television.
What'd you make of this kiss?
H/T: Gay Star News
