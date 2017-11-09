Twitter Story: Two Women Flew Cross Country To Confront Their Husbands (Who Were Secretly Dating Each Other)

One person on twitter shared with the world what might possibly be the best twitter story you hear today.

BJ Colangelo was just hanging out at the airport waiting for her flight when she overheard a conversation that was both new, hilarious, and oddly familiar.

Two women sat near her at an airport bar and drank their worries away after finding out that their husbands were gay and seeing each other. The two women were supposedly gearing up to fly “cross country” to confront the two men.

If your interest is peaked, don’t worry. BJ Colangelo’s got you covered with the whole story.

I am going to live-tweet the fuck out of my eavesdropping. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

It seems everything started out as interesting to BJ before they got both sad and really funny.

There are two women next to me at the airport bar who are flying cross-country to ambush their husbands they think are sleeping together. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

One of the women has an extreme couponer's amount of gum in her purse. "You can't yell at someone with bad breath. My dad taught me that." — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

"Why can't they be honest? There's no need for cockamamie stories and secrets. I don't care if there gay. I care they lie." — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

They've ordered shots. Based on their faces, one woman is a seasoned pro. The other has never had a shot in her entire life. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

Oh my god this is my new favorite sitcom pilot. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

I've never seen a 50+ year old white lady snap gum with this much vigor. Shot lady: "My daughter's boyfriend thought my husband was gay." — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

"I thought he was an asshole. I guess he's just clairvoyant." She ordered another round. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

One of the women has a grandson. They're sharing pics of their kids' Halloween costumes. Shot lady: "Our husbands should be Bert and Ernie." — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

Gum lady is laughing but also crying. Shot lady is my fucking hero. She's patting her on the back and humming to the Sammy Hagar playing. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

Shot Lady: "There's a Netflix show about this." SHE SAID IT! SHE FUCKING SAID IT. GUM LADY HAS NEVER SEEN IT. HOLY FUCKING SHIT. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

"Jane Fonda is on it." "Oh, I don't like her." ... "Have you seen this video of a baby hippo?" — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

They're currently laughing at cute animal videos. This is so pure except I know gum lady is gonna cry at any moment. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

Update: They're heading to Chicago. Uh, ladies. That's not cross country. That's a 45 min flight. Whatever. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

Shot lady wants to go to the terminal. Gum lady wants to finish her wine. I want them to stay with me forever. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

Shot Lady: "Why are they playing soccer on TV? Did they forget we only care about racist baseball & bad football?" OFFICIAL. SPIRIT. ANIMAL. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

Gum lady is breathing really heavy. "I'm so glad you still have a sense of humor. I'm struggling to hang on to mine." — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

Shot Lady: "Our husbands are fucking, or we're both insane. Either way, were going to be okay. I promise." ADOPT ME SHOT LADY. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

They're cashing out. Gum lady is laughing. Shot lady is holding her hand. I'M GOING TO CRY. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

Gum Lady: "At least my husband's boyfriend has good taste in women." Shot Lady: "Yea. You're pretty okay too." THIS IS 100% GRACE & FRANKIE. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

Shot Lady: "We can do this." Gum Lady: "You're right. We can." Shot lady pounded something dark. They have left me. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

If your names are Jeffrey and and Richard and you're on a "business trip" in Chicago...your wives are coming for you. And they've bonded. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017

We hope the best for these two women (and the two men they both went to go talk to).

And if you're worried or thinking this story was fake, at the very least it entertained us. It even entertained Grace and Frankie.