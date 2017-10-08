Two Gay Porn Stars In Major Battle Over... Socks?

The silliest of battle lines have been drawn in the gay porn world, and quite frankly, it's a hilarious one indeed.

Porn stars Dolf Dietrich and Seth Knight have been in an epic battle with one another. According to popular site Str8UpGayPorn, the accusations stemmed from Dolf making insults towards Seth while on set during a 15-man scene. Seth's husband, Cris Knight, was the one who overheard it.

Then, it became an all out social media and text war between the two, which resulted in Seth making an outrageous accusation against Dolf. Allegedly, he wears five pairs of socks in his scenes to conceal his "chicken legs." Oh, the humanity!

There are some pretty shitty things happening in the world right now, really who the fuck cares about a blog trolling me, but internet bullying is the bigger issue out here. My response to the blog and model that attempted to troll me this morning with body-shaming and internet bullying #meangirlsneverwin @fabscouthoward A post shared by Dolf Dietrich (@dolfdietrichxxx) on Oct 5, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Dolf has fought back against these allegations in a video posted a couple of days ago, saying those "sock" rumors are false and that he only wears two pairs, plus some padding. Evidently he learned this from a drag queen to on "how to look better", and that he is not blessed with good calves, but insists he is working on it.

So if you are having a bad Sunday, just remember that you aren't in a fight about sock usage. It will definitely brighten up your day.