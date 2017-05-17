Two Indonesian Men Are Found Guilty Of Sodomy. Will Be Publicly Caned

We were first floored when we shared the story about a Gay Couple Was Arrested For Having Sex In Indonesia. May Face Up To 100 Lashings. Just 6 weeks after the story made inter

(CNN) - A Sharia court in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province sentenced two gay men to a public caning Wednesday. The men, ages 20 and 23, were arrested in March by vigilantes within their community in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province. They were subsequently found guilty of violating Aceh's strict Islamic laws and were sentenced to 85 lashes, according to Evendi, the head of Sharia law enforcement in Banda Aceh. Khairil Jamal, the lead judge, said that "the court has proven that the defendants without doubt are legally guilty of committing sodomy." He said, "No evidence was found to justify and forgive them. Therefore, they shall be punished accordingly." - CNN.com

This is just another step for Indonesia in becoming one of the more conservative countries in the world. The sentencing of these two men comes just days after the imprisonment of outgoing Christian governor of Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, commonly known as Ahok. He was sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of blasphemy. He was accused of insulting Islam during his re-election campaign, even though he was reading a verse from the Koran explaining that it was okay for Muslim voters to vote for a non-Muslim candidate.

Aceh is the only Indonesian province governed by conservative Sharia law under which unmarried men and women are forbidden to spend time together anywhere in private. To do so constitutes khalwat, directly translated as "seclusion" and punishable by public caning. The law of khalwat does not apply to men, who can be alone in a room together, even without clothes. However, Sharia punishes any same-sex acts harshly. - CNN.com

