Two More Actors Come Forward Accusing Kevin Spacey of Sexual Harassment

The downfall of Kevin Spacey continues to plummet as each day goes by. Earlier in the week, Rent actor Anthony Rapp detailed his alleged story of how Kevin made "unwanted sexual advances" on him when he was only 14 years old whereas the American Beauty actor was 26. This story has resulted in Kevin's show House of Cards being suspended indefinitely, as Netflix is trying to figure out what to do with the popular series. Not only that, but Kevin has also come out as gay in the process, which has been met with a ton of negative criticism both in and out of the LGBTQ community.

Now, two more actors have come forward with their own claims of sexual harassment by Kevin Spacey. They are Roberto Cavazos and Tony Montana, Tony claims that Kevin harassed him back in 2003, where he was editing a documentary at a Los Angeles hotspot named Coronet when The Usual Suspects actor walked in with some friends.

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me. He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. (He) put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package,” he old radaronline.com.

Tony recalled that a seemingly intoxicated Kevin then said to him, “This designates ownership.”

“I put my hand down and turned his thumb back to get his hand off it,” Tony added.

Roberto, on the other hand has taken the social media route to recount his tryst with Kevin.

He wrote a letter in Spanish on his Facebook page that read, "I myself had a couple of unpleasant encounters with Spacey that were on the edge of being called harassment. Moreover, had I been a woman, I probably would not have hesitated to identify him as such, but I suppose that the lack of a more specifically direct or aggressive action led me to justify the incident as ‘one of those things."