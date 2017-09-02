Two Mostly Naked Brothers With Rifles Break Into California Megachurch

You really can't make this s**t up, and this time around we find two real life brothers who have broken into a California megachurch sans most of their clothes.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Paul Vincent Vielkind, 24, and Brandon Joseph Vielkind, 22, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and felony vandalism after breaking into an Orange County mega-church Wednesday night with a replica rifle and a smoke bomb, police said.

One of them was naked, the other one was only in their underwear. Yup.

A security guard called police around 7:10 p.m. saying he saw two men carrying what looked like a rifle breaking into the church through a glass door.

Irvine police officers, including a SWAT team, responded to the scene and were able to watch the brothers inside the church thanks to surveillance cameras inside, police said.

Around 9:20 p.m., the brothers lobbed a smoke bomb outside the church and left the building, one without clothing and one partially clothed.

They were detained without incident and only minor damages were done to to the church. Even though there is no motive, it may have something to do with the white supremacy protest in Charlottesville, Virginia as the pastor of the Orange County megachurch strongly opposes white nationalists.

Here's the question that remains: why little to no clothes?