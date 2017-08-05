Two Women, One Man Accuse Usher Of Giving Them An STD

Late last month, a woman filed a lawsuit against Usher, claiming the R&B singer gave her an STD.

From TMZ:

The woman, in new legal docs filed as Jane Doe, says she was devastated when she got the results Saturday. The woman said she'd gone to get tested immediately after hearing reports Usher admitted in docs he has herpes simplex 2. TMZ broke the story ... she sued Usher for $10 million after she says they had unprotected sex earlier this year. She now wants at least $20 million for emotional harm, medical bills and punitive damages.

And now, two additional people, one man and one woman, are also stepping forward to accuse the singer of giving them an STD.

From TMZ:

Celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom says she'll file the suit Monday in California and hold a news conference in NYC to correspond with the filing. One of the women will appear at the news conference. The 2 others will remain anonymous and will appear in the lawsuits only as Jane Doe and John Doe. Bloom says all 3 individuals claim to have had sexual contact with Usher after 2012, and he failed to warn them he allegedly had an STD.

Usher's wife, Grace Miguel, says she doesn't believe the allegations are true.