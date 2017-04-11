Tyson Beckford Joins Chippendales For Vegas Residency

Tyson Beckford has joined the cast of Chippendales for a Las Vegas residency.

The Las Vegas Blog has all the details:

Chippendales® has announced the return of international supermodel, fashion icon and actor, Tyson Beckford, but this time as the show’s first long-term celebrity guest star in residency. After breaking box office records during his limited engagement in 2015, Beckford returns to the award-winning #1 male revue at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas beginning March 30, 2017.

“We are thrilled to bring Tyson Beckford back,” says Kevin Denberg, Managing Partner, Chippendales. “He was an obvious choice when considering talent for a residency. Tyson has the star-power, charisma, and sex appeal to complement and enhance our existing production.”

The critics agree that Tyson was the one the girls wanted… During his brief stint in 2015, the Las Vegas Sun commented, “Fans of Beckford will not leave the show disappointed, as he not only flexes his buff bod throughout the adult male revue, but also bares his backside in a solo act with a female member of the audience…Beckford fits like a glove in Chippendales.”

“Performing with the guys from Chippendales in front of sold-out houses at the Rio was one of the most fun times I’ve had in my career,” said Beckford. “I love Vegas and I love women so when the Chippendales brass approached me about coming back for an extended run, I was like ummm…YES! I can’t wait get back on that stage!”