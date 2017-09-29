UFC Fighters Werdum and Ferguson Caught Calling Each Other Gay Slurs

Screenshot via Youtube

UFC Fighters Fabricio Werdum and Tony Ferguson are in a little (emphasis on little) trouble for calling each other the F word.

Werdum and Ferguson were both at a promotion event for the UFC 216 in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The two, who fight in different weight classes, started the fight at a media table when Werdum interrupted Ferugson’s turn to answer questions.

This resulted in Ferguson saying, “When I’m talking, you shut your mouth,” in Spanish.

“Shut your mouth, you fucking faggot,” Werdum responded in a mixture of Portuguese and Spanish. "Don’t talk to me like that, that’s not how it works. You can talk like that to your division but with me you can’t talk like that, faggot.”

Werdum, before leaving the scene, repeatedly used the Spanish word “maricon,” a common gay slur, several times.

Then when Werdum left the table, Ferguson turned to speak to the reporters.

"Obviously, I'm getting to some people," Ferguson said. "Which is good. I told you all, they're not going to like me when I get to this spot [as a UFC fighter]. And I said it." Then gesturing to Werdum, he said in Spanish: "este maricon" ("this faggot”).

Possibly realizing he’d messed up, Werdum later recounted the situation but conveniently censored out the fact that he had said the F word and instead only acknowledged that he said, “f***.”

Outsports was the first to report on the situation after a reader of theirs alerted them to it.

