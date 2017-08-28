A UK Edition Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Is 'Definitely Happening'!

In between seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, and the occasional season of All Stars, wouldn't it be nice to have more delicious Drag Race goodness to feast your eyes upon?

Like, perhaps, a UK edition of RuPaul's Drag Race, filled to the brim with some of the most talented performers in the queendom?

Well according to some delicious new T spilled by Michelle Visage, we'll have precisely that to look forward to. And she's not joking, bitch!

To quote Miss Visage, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, is "definitely" happening!

Speaking at DragWorld in London, she said:

“Myself and Ru will be doing it, there will be no one else. It’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, and you speak English so we don’t have to worry about the translation."

She continued:

“We’re getting closer [to a UK version], but here’s the thing with the television situation here; I think commissioners don’t watch the show so all the gay people in the office and queens are like: ‘B*tch, you better watch this’, trying to talk to these people but they don’t understand the heart of the show. “It’s life-altering and if they watched a series they would get it.”

She concluded:

“So a UK version is definitely going to happen, but I just don’t know when. I am not giving up hope; I will fight for this b*tch until I die. “There’s far too much drag talent in England, Scotland and Wales… All different parts of the UK, so it can’t not happen.”

From Michelle's lips to God's ears!