Photo: MTV

In the past, Ex On The Beach stud Sean Pratt has shown off his bountiful bottom, and posed in tight underwear.

And now he's showing off again, with an Instagram snap that reveals quite an eyeful:

It's time!! Heading to Essex for @mokoevents_ @maisonsbar_essex wearing full @iiwii.uk A post shared by S E A N - P R A T T (@sean9pratt) on Oct 14, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

According to The Sun, Pratt used to work as a stripper and a naked butler.

Wonder if he could use a side gig?

A post shared by S E A N - P R A T T (@sean9pratt) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Don't mind me just walking streets like this Shoot with - @chrisgray.me A post shared by S E A N - P R A T T (@sean9pratt) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:23am PDT