UK MTV Reality Star Says Instagram Yanked His Grey Sweatpants Photo

Photo: Instagram

Ex On The Beach stud Sean Pratt has shown off his body on social media several times.

But a recent image in which the reality star shows off his assets while wearing grey sweatpants may have been too hot for Instagram.

The photo in reference, which is still available to view on Twitter, was reportedly removed for violating the social network's community guidelines.

In response to the photo's removal, Pratt points to double standards that exist online.

"I will never understand why it’s acceptable for girls to post near pornographic pics. Yet abit of cock outline and this happens… pathetic.”

But fret not, because a recent glance at Pratt's Instagram page show's he won't stop posting provocative photos.