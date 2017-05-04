Ukraine Turns Soviet Monument Into Symbol Of Pride, Diversity

Photo: Twitter

With a fresh coat of paint, a Soviet-era landmark takes on new meaning.

The Friendship of Nations Arch was originally dedicated in 1982, to celebrate the unification of Russia and Ukraine, within the Soviet Union.

But now, in celebration of pride (and Eurovision!) , the mayor of Kyiv has approved the monument to be painted in the colors of the rainbow, renaming it (at least temporarily) the "Arch of Diversity."

“The Arch calls to celebrate diversity. Diversity in all its meanings: racial, linguistic, musical, sexual,” said Gennadiy Kurochka, who handles publicity for the Eurovision song contest. “Everyone sees a unique aspect of diversity, when looking on this art piece. “I consider the Ukrainian society to be free and open-minded enough to respect any manifestation of diversity, which we tried to convey via this art piece.”

#Ukraine celebrates diversity. Landmark goes rainbow. Now #Putin your USSR original arch of friendship is with #LGBT community. pic.twitter.com/gRMPIoEbIS — John Semenowicz (@JohnSemenowicz) April 25, 2017

H/T: Gay Times