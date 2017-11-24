Uma Thurman DESTROYS Harvey Weinstein in Thanksgiving Post

If Thanksgiving is a day of giving, then Uma Thurman gave us all we needed in one delicious bite of an Instagram post yesterday.

Uma spoke very candidly about her feels towards media mogul Harvey Weinstein amid the numerous amounts of sexual harassment & assault claims made by over forty women in Hollywood. She had worked with him on multiple films including the Kill Bill franchises and Pulp Fiction.

She did speak about this in mid-October to Access Hollywood, where she got very emotional over the question about the Harvey situation during a red carpet event for The Parisian Woman. "I don't have a tidy soundbite for you, because I learned I am not a child. And I've learned that, when I've spoken, in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So I have been waiting to feel less angry, and when I'm ready... I'll say what I have to say."

Well, she's ready, and she let it all out yesterday in an Instagram post with a photo of her from one of the Kill Bill movies that wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, minus Harvey.

The caption starts with, "I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face."

She finishes it with, "I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned."

Looks like Uma has some plans to talk about this in the works. For those who don't know, Uma is also a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ community, as she has stood up for gay marriage being legalized in the past as well as making a film about notoriously anti-LGBTQ "beauty queen" Anita Bryant.

Keep fighting the good fight Uma!