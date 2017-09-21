In UN Speech, Trump Praised A Country That Doesn't Actually Exist
Instinct Staff | September 21, 2017
Donald Trump complimented an African country that doesn't actually exist, while speaking before African leaders at the United Nations, on Wednesday.
The President praised "Nambia" for its self-sufficient health-care system
From CNN:
"In Guinea and Nigeria, you fought a horrifying Ebola outbreak," Trump told African leaders gathered Wednesday. "Nambia's health system is increasingly self-sufficient."
Trump mentioned Nambia twice during the session attended by leaders of several nations, including Ghana, Namibia and Uganda.
The gaffe lit up social media, with many speculating whether he meant Namibia, Zambia or Gambia.
H/T: Joe My God
