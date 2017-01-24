Under Trump, The Fate Of LGBT Nondiscrimination Order Is Uncertain

There are alternative facts, and then there is silence.

When asked if Donald Trump would reverse President Obama's executive order that protects LGBT persons from discrimination in the workplace, press secretary Sean Spicer just didn't have much to say.

“I just don’t know the answer,” Spicer said in response to the question posed by the Washington Blade during a press briefing Monday.

Back in 2014, President Obama's executive order prohibited any employer that held a federal contract from discriminating against an employee on the basis of his or her sexual orientation or gender identity.

Referring to a recent brief from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, it is clear that thousands of LGBT Americans have relied on the protection stemming from President Obama's executive order.

The EEOC shares:

Overall, EEOC resolved 97,443 charges and secured more than $482 million for victims of discrimination in private, federal and state and local government workplaces. The agency reduced the workload of pending charges by 3.8 percent to 73,508 -- the lowest pending charge workload in three years. The agency responded to over 585,000 calls to its toll-free number and more than 160,000 inquiries in field offices, reflecting the significant public demand for EEOC's services. EEOC has previously released fiscal year 2016 highlights. This is the first year that EEOC has included detailed information about LGBT charges in its year-end summary. EEOC resolved 1,650 charges and recovered $4.4 million for LGBT individuals who filed sex discrimination charges with EEOC in fiscal year 2016. Additionally, the data show a steady increase in the four years the agency has been collecting LGBT charge data. From fiscal year 2013 through fiscal year 2016, nearly 4,000 charges were filed with EEOC by LGBT individuals alleging sex discrimination, and EEOC recovered $10.8 million for victims of discrimination. "EEOC advances opportunity for all of America's workers and plays a critical role in helping employers build stronger workplaces," said EEOC Chair Jenny Yang. "Despite the progress that has been made, we continue to see discrimination in both overt and subtle forms. The ongoing challenge of combating employ­ment discrimination is what makes EEOC's work as important as ever."

H/T: The Advocate