United Airlines Getting Ready To Charge For Overhead Space.

As I prepare for my journey to New England for the holidays, I have a decision to make. Trying out Allegiant Air for the first time, I will need to decide soon if I want to be able to bring a carry on bag. Yes, Allegiant is one of those small airlines that charge you to check a bag, to choose any type of seat, to sit by a fellow traveler, to check onto the plane if you don't print your own boarding pass, and I think to breathe. If I secure the option of bringing a carry on with me, it would be $18 each way, a total of $36, but not the $34 each way for a total of $68 if I waited to do so at check in. The checked bag is $50 total if I pay for it ahead of time, but $50 each way if I wait until I pay for it at the airport. When my parents flew to Florida from New Hampshire, non-stop, round trip, the bag was more expensive than one of them to fly. Cheap flights, but the add ons will kill you and will make your cheap ticket possibly cost more than the airlines that charge nothing or less for a checked bag. Let the buyer beware.

And this brings us to trickle up economics. Apparently the big boys of air travel are paying attention to the cheap-o-airlines.

According to a release from U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer's office, United expects the plan to raise $1 billion for the company by 2020. Other airlines are waiting to see if this policy sticks before implementing it themselves. Schumer (D-New York) says this proposed fare increase is one of the most restrictive policies airline passengers have seen in a long time. "The overhead bin is one of the last sacred conveniences of air travel and the fact that United Airlines - and potentially others - plan to take that convenience away unless you pay up is really troubling," said Schumer. "Already, airlines charge extra for checked luggage, pillows, peanuts and headphones and now you'll have nowhere to store them. United Airlines should reverse this plan and allow the free use of the overhead bin for all." The new "Basic Economy" ticket would only allow travelers to bring one small item on board - 9 inches x 10 inches x 17 inches - and could only store them below the seat in front of them and pay for checked bags. - nbc26.com

Why is United Airlines Considering the change? Apparently with this addition, the airline feels that they will raise $1 billion by 2020. Well, we should help them reach that goal, shouldn't we?

I'm very O.C.D. when it comes to buying plane tickets. I visit a couple of search engines and compare bag prices and seat fees and, yeah, I'm a mess. And then there is the different airline weight requirements for checked bags.

How do you keep it all straight?

Are there airlines yoy avoid because of their fees and policies?

Do you weigh out the service and other perks when comparing price?

