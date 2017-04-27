United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Passenger Violently Dragged Off Plane

United Airlines has reached a settlement with the man who was forcibly removed from an overbooked flight, earlier this month.

Passengers watched in horror as Dr. David Dao was violently dragged from his seat by Chicago Aviation Security Officers.

Today, United has settled with Dr. Dao.

CNBC reports:

As part of the deal, the settlement amount remains confidential. Earlier Thursday, United unveiled a slew of policy changes that it hopes will prevent a repeat of the public relations disaster that has engulfed the company after Dao was forcibly removed from a plane on April 9. Dao was a passenger on Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville, which was overbooked. He and other passengers were offered $800 to give up their seats for United crew members.

In response to the settlement, Dr. Dao's attorney, Thomas Demetrio, said:

"Dr. Dao has become the unintended champion for the adoption of changes which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers," Demetrio said. "I sincerely hope that all other airlines make similar changes and follow United's lead in helping to improve the passenger flying experience with an emphasis on empathy, patience, respect and dignity."

In the future, United has stated that it will offer up to $10,000 to customers who volunteer to give up their seats on an overbooked flight.