University President Criticized For Defending Posters That Encouraged LGBT Suicide





The president of Cleveland State University has been widely criticized after reportedly defending the posting of hateful posters that encouraged LGBT students to commit suicide.

The posters, which depicted a figure with a noose around its neck, carried the message, "Follow your fellow faggots.” They were found on campus buildings last week, and are believed to have been distributed by a group called Fascist Solutions.

A study cited by BuzzFeed found that more than 40% of transgender men and women, and between 10-20% of lesbian, gay, and bisexual men and women attempt suicide. By comparison, 4.6% of the general US population have reported a suicide attempt in their lifetime.

In response to the posters, Cleveland State president Ronald Berkman vowed on Monday to protect free speech and the First Ammendment, "even with regard to controversial issues where opinion is divided."

The backlash was immediate.

I love that these photos went up at my university Cleveland State University& the President's response was to say "First amendment rights" pic.twitter.com/0pu0tspRnh — (((Elizabeth))) (@SoSayWeAll777) October 16, 2017

Really Cleveland State University? That is so shameful and sad. LGBT youth deserve a place to learn where they'll feel safe. https://t.co/8LadxWu9gQ — DemonBarberONFLEEKSt (@HarasNago) October 18, 2017

.@PresBerkman condones a flyer on Cleveland State University campus telling tells LGBT people to kill themselves and calling them f*ggots pic.twitter.com/HW30wJwqzr — im an art collective (@HeatherRedacted) October 17, 2017

Fascists put up flyers telling LGBT kids to commit suicide and @CLE_State's prez worried that "all voices be heard." https://t.co/hJ5V1JCMPa — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 18, 2017

The posters were later removed, "because proper posting procedure was not followed. Prior approval needs to be provided before posters are added to that billboard..." said university spokesperson William Dube.

Then yesterday, in response to the public's outrage, Berkman issued another statement.

Dear CSU community, please join me for an open meeting tomorrow to discuss a recent incident involving an anti-LGBTQ+ poster on campus. pic.twitter.com/ae1u7wBty3 — Ronald M. Berkman (@PresBerkman) October 17, 2017

To which people responded:

No public school I've been too would've tolerated such a poster. — d@r6y (@DarbyKathleen) October 17, 2017

That poster was CLEARLY a threat. They are fascists calling us slurs and telling us to kill ourselves, this is a THREAT. — spectre of momunism (@cakeoryx) October 17, 2017

Hate speech and death threats are NOT 'free speech', lackluster response is too little too late, this only encourages fascists. — Spooky Schumacher (@schumachery) October 17, 2017

