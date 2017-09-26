Former porn star Matthew Rush (real name Greg Grove), has had quite the harrowing 2017. Earlier this year, he was charged with assault/battery for punching his ex-boyfriend in the mouth, a claim to which he said was in self-defense. Then, earlier this week, he was arrested again except this time it was for possession/use of drug paraphernalia & possession of methamphetamine.

His mug shot was released and it shocked many of his fans as it looks nothing like he used to during his porn star years. The specific charges against him are:

§ 893.13(6)(a) (Requires Prescription).

Possession of a controlled substance such as methamphetamine without a valid prescription, except by a physician or pharmacist, is a 3rd-degree felony.

§ 893.147(1) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

It is illegal to possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Per Str8UpGayPorn, Rush’s name has been removed from the Broward County jail locator, indicating that he’s been released from custody after posting the $1,000 bond. On Facebook, he’s just posted the below update telling followers, “I’m in good health and going to lay low.”

The case is still pending trial with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Here's to hoping that Matthew (Greg) gets the help that he needs.