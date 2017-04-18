Upon LGBT Student Visit To Oklahoma State Capitol, Government Official Warns Of 'Cross-Dressers'

When a group of LGBT students visited the state capitol in Oklahoma City, it alarmed a government employee so much, it compelled her to warn her colleagues that "cross-dressers are in the building."

The students were there to lobby on behalf of HIV awareness and education funding, and support.

And yet, their mere presence was enough to prompt a Capitol employee to arrange for employees to use separate bathrooms.

Tulsa World reports:

A mass email with the electronic signature of Karen Kipgen, supervisor of the page program, was sent to offices within the Capitol saying “As per the Speaker’s office, Pages are being allowed access to the ladies restroom across from 401, for today. Again, there are cross-dressers in the building.” Speaker Charles McCall’s office quickly disavowed the message, saying it was not approved by McCall nor any of his immediate staff. “Never have I felt so unsupported,” said Pickles Lee, 18, a senior at Owasso High School. “This email sort of escalated everything.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

McCall said in a statement:

“The email was not authorized by me, my staff or my office. It was sent unilaterally by a House staff member without any input or permission. I was unaware that such an email was being sent, and the remarks contained in the email are not condoned by me or the Office of the Speaker. As Speaker, all Oklahomans should feel welcome in the Oklahoma Capitol building. We are looking into this matter, and it will be taken seriously.”

H/T: Advocate