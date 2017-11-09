This US City Has an Entirely LGBTQ Council

We’re still hearing back about all of the wins that LGBTQ people made during the past local elections across the United States of America.

We’ve already shared many of the major wins that happened across the country, but it seems that one US city won the most.

Now after this election, the city of Palm Springs in California will be run by an entirely LGBTQ city council.

In this election, Lisa Middleton and Christy Holstege, a transwoman and a bisexual woman, won the open seats on Palm Springs’ city council.

As Holstege said to the Desert Sun after the announcement:

“I am especially honored to share this victory with Lisa Middleton, whose historic election makes her the first elected transgender official to a non-judicial office in California.”

Middleton later added, “Another glass ceiling has been broken.”

“For young people who are transgender all over the United States, they are going to have examples for what they can do,” she told local outlet KMIR. “It says Palm Springs is going to judge you by the content of your character and by the work you’re able to accomplish.”

The two now join Geoff Kors and J.R. Roberts, two gay men who were already on the council.

This makes the entire Palm Springs city council made up of two gay men, a transgender woman, and a bisexual woman.

Many believe that this increase in Democratic, Leftist, Liberal, and LGBTQ office holders is a direct response to the Trump administration.

One such person is Rick Zbur, the executive director of Equality California who had this to say.