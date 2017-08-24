U.S. Soccer to Donate $65,000 To You Can Play Project

U.S. Soccer will be donating $65,000 to the You Can Play Project after Pride Month initiatives were done earlier this summer.

During Pride Month the Men’s and Women’s National Team wore jerseys with rainbow numbers for their Friendlies. The men played a game against Venezuela in Sandy, Utah, while the women wore their special edition kit during a tour in Switzerland.

The kits were autographed and auctioned off, along with all sales of the jerseys going to You Can Play.

You Can Play works to being safety, inclusion and respect to all players, including LGBT ones, coaches and spectators of sports. They want athletes to be chosen based on their skill, hard work, and competitive spirit and not based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity. You Can Play has worked with U.S. Soccer in the past and has also partnered with Major League Soccer and the National Hockey League.

H/T: U.S. Soccer