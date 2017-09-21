Usher’s Male Accuser Claims They Had Sex At A Los Angeles Spa

In the last few months, two women and one man have accused R&B singer Usher of giving them an STD.

According to TMZ, new legal documents reveal that Usher's male accuser claims the singer exposed him to herpes when they had sex at a spa in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Koreatown.

More from New York Daily News:

Usher has refused to take an STD test and admit he has herpes, according to the documents. One man and two women are suing the “U Got it Bad” singer for millions of dollars for exposing them to the sexually transmitted disease. Quantasia Sharpton is one of the accusers, who has been outspoken in her battle against Usher, claiming the two had a sexual encounter at her hotel room in Atlantic City on her 19th birthday two years ago. The other woman alleges she had two sexual encounters with the singer and had two twins that were stillborn, according to TMZ.

In response to the report, Usher's attorney, Zia Modabber, told TMZ: