Usher, Luke Evans, & James Corden Battle To See Who's The 'Sexiest Male Vocalist'

Each with a sultry voice and a charisma his own, Usher, Luke Evans, and James Corden battled it out to see who was the "sexiest male vocalist," Thursday, on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Said Corden:

“I brought sexy back to late night. This might sound arrogant, but I think I’m probably the sexiest male vocalist alive.”

Usher responded:

“Let’s be honest: when people imagine smooth, sensual, sexual—you know—soulful voices, are they going to picture a guy like you? Or do they think of a guy like me? Usher?”

And with that, they were off!

To start, Corden delivered an accapella performance of K-Ci & JoJo's "All My Life," with supporting vocals from The Filharmonic.

In response, Usher served up a buttery-smooth rendition of Marvin Gaye's “Mercy, Mercy Me."

Then, as a special surprise, out gay Hollywood hunk Luke Evans emerged from out of nowhere to raise the stakes even higher!

The Beauty and the Beast star made our hearts go pitter-patter with his incredible take on Foreigner's “I Want To Know What Love Is."

Ultimately, the gentlemen tossed out the notion of competition to work in harmony to cover Al Green's soulful hit, "Let's Stay Together."

Watch:

