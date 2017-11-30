Vancouver Pride Bans Police From 2018 Parade. BLMV Claims Victory.

It was just last week we shared with you "Pride Toronto Notices Huge Drop In Revenue. Surprised?" Many feel the drop in revenue may be linked to the Black Lives Matter / Banning Police from Pride Parade Participation. Is Vancouver now looking for a drop in funds or does the Vancouver Pride Society feel they need to heavily limit one group's participation in order to make others feel more welcome?

Police officers will not be allowed to wear their uniforms or carry weapons in the 2018 Vancouver Pride parade. “As a board and staff we came to the decision in September that we were going to have no police uniforms, weapons or vehicles in the parade moving forward,” the Vancouver Pride Society’s executive director told about 25 attendees at its annual general meeting on Nov 25, 2017. “What we wanted to do was work on building trust and relationships between the police and the people,” [Vancouver Pride Executive Director] Andrea Arnot says.

Imagine if I was planning a big ol' gay party. I ask you to bring the ice and mark off where people can park, but you can't attend. I mean we're still friends and our friendship is growing because of what you're doing for my party. It's just that some of these people I'm inviting just don't like you. The sight of you scares them. Mkay? Thanks. Now go stand out of sight. We're besties!

Police will still be invited to participate in the 2018 Pride parade but only as individuals marching with the City of Vancouver’s entry.

VPS co-chair Michelle Fortin initially told the annual general meeting that police who choose to march in 2018 would be allowed to wear branded t-shirts marking them as VPD, but Arnot later clarified to Xtra that she will be asking police officers not to bring any branded clothing. “We’d like to have a conversation with them about that, about just being themselves in the parade, and hopefully the city will do City of Vancouver shirts,” Arnot says, adding “that conversation still needs to happen.” You can go back into our Pride Toronto Notices... post to review the timeline of events or head over to DailyXtra.com for their accurate Canadian coverage. Some of the highlights are:

Black Lives Matter Vancouver publicly called for the removal of police in February 2017 "as long as Black and other LGBT community members face discrimination from police, Pride should prioritize welcoming marginalized community members, rather than asking them to celebrate alongside a force that oppresses them, BLMV members said.

Vancouver Pride invited police to march mostly without uniform in the August 2017 parade Up to 20 percent of the contingent still marched in full uniform with weapons. The rest wore t-shirts with the police department’s logo.

BLMV called the compromise inadequate, and not a sign of meaningful, internal change.