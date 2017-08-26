VELO's Hot New Video 'Big D*ck Daddy' Feat. Hot Men, Aja, & Phi Phi O'Hara!

Queer rapper VELO just released the video to his single Big Dick Daddy from his album CRUZIN’. The video features RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Aja and Phi Phi O’Hara, Andrew Christian models Pablo Hernandez and Uriel Ramirez, along with sexy muscle daddy Dan Bevan and drag icons Kandy Muse and James Majesty.

With a home-movie style aesthetic, the video turns the temperature up. There’s no doubt that VELO’s video has some eye candy that will make you want to bounce in anticipation of that BDD!

Take a look for yourself and enjoy your new Saturday night anthem:

CRUZIN’ is available now on iTunes