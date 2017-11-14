Victoria Beckham Not Involved In Spice Girls Reunion, According To New Report

Yesterday, the internet lit up after the Sun reported that all five of the Spice Girls had agreed to reunite for a TV special and compilation album in 2018.

But a new conflicting report appears to suggest otherwise.

Per TMZ:

"We're told Victoria and her camp have not been part of the talks, and no one's reached out to them to join negotiations. It's no skin off Posh's back, because our sources say she's busy working on her fashion line."

This is a total bummer, to be perfectly honest.

Think Posh will have a change of heart?