Victoria Beckham Reflects On Spice Girls: 'We Looked Like Five Men In Drag'

Photo: Rolling Stone

Victoria Beckham aka "Posh Spice" sat down with British department story Selfridges to have a chat about her new makeup collection, and to reflect upon her tenure as a Spice Girl.

When asked what her favorite Posh Spice look was, Beckham mentions the video the group did for "Goodbye."

"I had really short hair, I just had a short pixie cut, and that was nice, natural makeup."

Immediately from that, Beckham segues to her least favorite look.

"There's one that's the most hideous, and I'll tell you which one that was, as well. We went to the American Music Awards, and we looked like five men in drag."

Photo: YouTube

LMAO, did she really just say that?!

"We had so much makeup on, it was unbelievable. I look back at the pictures, and I'm like, 'Whoa! That was a lot of makeup!' "I mean we took the layering of makeup to a whole other level."

Watch: