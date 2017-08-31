Violet Chachki: The Most Glamorous Showgirl On The Vegas Strip

With all the RuPaul’s Drag Race buzz we’ve had lately, including Emmy’s and the upcoming All-Stars/Untucked seasons, it’s nice to be able to check in with some of the most memorable queens and what they have been up to post-Drag Race.

One queen who has been busy is Season 7 winner, Violet Chachki, who snatched the crown from Ginger Minj and Pearl. With her glamorous pin up sensibilities and the smallest waist to grace the Drag Race sisterhood, Violet’s Sin City style transports us immediately to the Las Vegas strip.

Taking this for inspiration, Paper Magazine recently featured Violet Chachki as “the most glamorous girl on the strip” for their Las Vegas issue.

In this photo spread, Violet shines brighter than any other showgirl in a shoot photographed by Michael Avedon and styled by Timothy Reukauf and Violet herself. Styled in brands such as Alexis Bittar, The Blond’s, Christian Louboutin, Moschino, and more.

Violet is living her very best self for #VivaLasPaper!

Take a look at the complete spread of photos at Paper Magazine