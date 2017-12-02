Viral Make-Up Artist Does Blackface!

When Will People Learn?!

Another day, another case of ignorant, possible-accidental racism from someone in our current society. I believe that in this extremely politically correct climate, you must tip toe around what you post on social media. I am all for saying it like you mean it…while you say those things at your kitchen table among your friends and family. In privacy, be a complete ass. Tell your truth and don’t hold back. However, in our modern day, no one likes a bitch. A bitchy person won’t win Homecoming Queen, won’t win awards, and isn’t liked in general. Perhaps you may argue that one can win the presidency, but that’s a different topic for a different day.

A rising viral make-up artist, NotCatArt, has decided to take his love for the black community by adding black face to his resume. Umm, not cool dude. He’s not only pissed off a plethora of his fans, but has garnered negative publicity for his wrongdoings. To make matters even worse, he decides to play hip hop in the video tutorial of him doing the black face makeup, combined with adding a grill. This wasn’t an homage to African American culture, as he tries to claim, but someone definitely trying to be a part of controversy by creating himself to be black. I’m not certain what he was thinking as he uploaded the video and photograph.

The controversy has brought him much attention and he has since disabled comments on his Instagram. I am a Caucasian, homosexual male and had a conversation with my best friends, who are African American, about their opinions. They were angry. My friend told me something I will never forget: “Someone wants everything from the black community besides our pain.”

NotCatArt is sticking to his word that he did not do black face and is not trying to offend anyone. However, he still won’t take down his Instagram posts and is firing back at fans. Check out the screen cap of his exchange with commenters below:

Check out the video tutorial and photo below:

ITS NOT “BLACKFACE” If you don’t like it just don’t watch it A post shared by Серега Любимов (@notcatart) on Dec 1, 2017 at 6:57am PST

I will posted it again and again... love u guys A post shared by Серега Любимов (@notcatart) on Nov 27, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

Do you find NotCatArt’s latest makeup photograph offensive?