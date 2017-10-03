This quick ad on twitter is going viral.

The ad by New Zealand LGBTQ organization Rainbow Youth focuses on people using the word gay as a replacement for negative terms.

The idea is to combat this constant use of the word gay to sub-out other words like stupid, sad, disappointing, etc.

The ad, which you can find below, has already been viewed 200,000 times and shared 3,000 times through different accounts.

Watch what they’re all talking about down below.

SUPER stoked to share with ya'll our first national ad campaign addressing something small that contributes to much larger issues! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/oNxAuUEqY1 — RainbowYOUTH (@RainbowYOUTH) October 2, 2017