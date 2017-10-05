Viral YouTuber Logan Paul Lost Part Of His Testicle During A Prank
Instinct Staff | October 5, 2017
Photo: Instagram
Viral YouTuber Logan Paul is known for his outrageous pranks.
And sometimes those pranks don't go according to plan.
Logan explained to Jimmy Kimmel that once, while filming a video, he injured himself by landing on his balls.
Days later, after his right testicle had swollen to the size of an avocado, the YouTuber says he underwent a procedure that required having 15% of the testicle removed.
Watch:
And here's the prank that caused the trouble:
Add new comment