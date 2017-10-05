Viral YouTuber Logan Paul Lost Part Of His Testicle During A Prank

Photo: Instagram

Viral YouTuber Logan Paul is known for his outrageous pranks.

And sometimes those pranks don't go according to plan.

Logan explained to Jimmy Kimmel that once, while filming a video, he injured himself by landing on his balls.

Days later, after his right testicle had swollen to the size of an avocado, the YouTuber says he underwent a procedure that required having 15% of the testicle removed.

