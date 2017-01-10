Virginia Gov. McAuliffe Signs Executive Order Protecting LGBTQ People In Public Services And State Contracting

What is sad about the following statement?

Order requires all state contractors with the Executive Branch to agree to a non-discrimination policy.

It's sad that we have to cheer that an order like this has to be created in the first place. The above should NOT be something out of the ordinary and should be a given, but that is not the world we live in. We have to have governors like Terry McAuliffe of Virginia to stand up for basic human decency.

Let's give a shout out to Governor McAuliffe and his administration.

In November of 2013, we were ecstatic that Virginia Governor Elect Terry McAuliffe's First Act Was To Protect State LGBT Workers.

“As my first act as Governor, I signed Executive Order 1 to ban discrimination in the state workforce based on sexual orientation, take divisive social issue battles off the table and help build an open and welcoming economy,” said Governor McAuliffe, speaking at today’s announcement. - governor.virginia.gov

One year later, McAuliffe gave us another reason to cheer when in November, 2014 the Virginia Governor Says Married Gay Couples Can Adopt Children.

As you can see from this weekend's Executive Order, Governor McAuliffe is not done making things equal for all.

“Starting today, the Commonwealth of Virginia will not do business with entities that discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Virginia is home to the best state workforce in the country and this policy will ensure there is no question that all Virginians are to receive the full benefits of their citizenship, without regard to their sexual orientation or gender identity."- governor.virginia.gov

As mentioned at the intro of this post, we should not have to have these Executive Orders in place, but as we have seen with states like Louisiana (Louisiana Attorney General Wins Court Approval In Battle with Governor And Against Gay Rights Order), it has to take an order from the governor AND a supportive Attorney General to make sure equality exists for LGBT members of society. It looks like Virginia has both.

“If we are going to have the economic future we want, we have to send a clear and inclusive message about what and whom we value, and the kind of respect and opportunities that talented people will find in Virginia,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “Thanks to Governor McAuliffe, Virginia will be setting the right example and embracing a commonsense step that so many private sector businesses have already taken, and that they increasingly expect from the states in which they choose to locate and do business.” - governor.virginia.gov

said Governor McAuliffe, speaking at today’s announcement. “Starting today, the Commonwealth of Virginia will not do business with entities that discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Virginia is home to the best state workforce in the country and this policy will ensure there is no question that all Virginians are to receive the full benefits of their citizenship, without regard to their sexual orientation or gender identity. “As my first act as Governor, I signed Executive Order 1 to ban discrimination in the state workforce based on sexual orientation, take divisive social issue battles off the table and help build an open and welcoming economy,”, speaking at today’s announcement. “Starting today, the Commonwealth of Virginia will not do business with entities that discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Virginia is home to the best state workforce in the country and this policy will ensure there is no question that all Virginians are to receive the full benefits of their citizenship, without regard to their sexual orientation or gender identity. “If we are going to have the economic future we want, we have to send a clear and inclusive message about what and whom we value, and the kind of respect and opportunities that talented people will find in Virginia,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “Thanks to Governor McAuliffe, Virginia will be setting the right example and embracing a commonsense step that so many private sector businesses have already taken, and that they increasingly expect from the states in which they choose to locate and do business.” - See more at: https://governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/newsarticle?articleId=18621#sthas...

For a full version of Executive Order 61, head over to this pdf released by the governor's office.

the highlights are

NUMBER SIXTY-ONE (2017)

EXECUTIVE ACTION TO ENSURE EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AND ACCESS FOR ALL VIRGINIANS IN STATE CONTRACTING AND PUBLIC SERVICES

I. Require future state contracting to require prohibitions on discrimination in employment, subcontracting, and delivery of goods and services, including discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

II. Prohibit discrimination, including that based on sexual orientation or gender identity, in the provision of state services.

Can we have more states and governor's follow McAullife's lead, please?

It's great to have allies out there, but it's also great to have people in power that use simple common sense.

h/t: governor.virginia.gov