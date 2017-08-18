A Vital Update on Former Porn Star Benjamin Bradley's Health Condition

We first let you know about former porn star Benjamin Bradley's (real name Benjamin Lemke) struggle against cancer last week, as he has a large metastatic tumor in his neck that is pushing up against his jugular, making it hard for him to sleep and eat.

His family just provided an update to his condition, where he has spent the past week in the hospital receiving his first round of chemo therapy. Also, for the next 5 or 6 months, Ben will be returning every 3 weeks to the hospital (a 4-6 day stay) to receive further chemo treatments, along with required lab work visits between each stay. Each treatment will continue to reduce the tumors with the goal of eradicating the cancer.

His stepmother Chris, has set up a new YouCaring page which can be seen here if you would like to help him out with the mounting costs in all of this.

Here's to hoping he gets better and this becomes a thing of the past!