Vivica Apologizes To LGBT Community After Saying TV Series / Strippers Were Not For Gays.

Apparently, after the gay backlash and following her loss of a job (Producers Of Male Stripper Show Cut Ties With Vivica A. Fox After Her 'Hell No!' To Gays Remarks), Vivica felt she needed to apologize for her remarks.

Just in: @MsVivicaFox has apologized to the gay community for remarks that were perceived as anti-LGBT. Read her response: pic.twitter.com/XhqzMLjinC — TooFab (@TooFab) January 10, 2017

Is this a little too late? Think before you speak?

Or is it more so ... Stick to your guns, Vivica! You're freakin' Vernita Green a.k.a. Copperhead. If you don't think we should be allowed into a ladies night, then say so!

And so what if we can't see this live. There's plenty of video and there's always Montreal!

h/t: nydailynews.com