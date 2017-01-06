Vivica A. Fox Says Her 'Black Magic' Strippers Don't Dance For Gay Men

You know, Vivica, we were rooting for you. When I received my invitation to attend the live performance and launch party for your Lifetime series Vivica's Black Magic, I was definitely rooting for you. What gay man can't appreciate an all-male stripper revue?

I actually didn't mind that your series is tagged as "The Ultimate Girls' Night"--after all, you and your team had actively been pursuing coverage from the gay press (and again, you invited me to your launch party) so clearly you wanted support from the gay audience.

Guess I was wrong. Here you are on The Breakfast Club making it very clear that you don't want a gay audience and that your male revue explicitly doesn't perform for the gays:

When asked whether Vivica's Black Magic was “for gay men, too" Vivica responded:

“Aw, hell no. Back all that up. No! No!”

Pressed as to why her dancers wouldn't perform for gay men, Vivica replied, “Because there’s no need to. They dance for women. It’s called the ultimate girls night out for a reason.”

Vivica, could your team stop blowing up my inbox then?