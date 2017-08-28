VMAs Crowd Went Crazy Over Pink's Self-Love Speech To Her Beautiful Daughter

Screenshot: Twitter @MTV

While some were busy watching and recovering from the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones, the MTV Video Music Awards were going on.

And, the person who stole the night was none other than the recipient of the 2017 VMA Video Vanguard Award, Pink.

First, the singer performed a medley of her hits such as “Get the Party Started,” “Raise Your Glass,” “Just Give Me A Reason,” and more. Then, She finished out the performance with a somber rendition of her latest single “What About Us.”

After that, Ellen DeGeneres introduced Pink and gave her the podium for her acceptance speech. This is when the singer truly shined as she shared a touching and triumphant story about a recent memory with her daughter.

Pink shared that her daughter, who was in the audience, had recently told the singer that, “I’m the ugliest girl I know … I look like a boy with long hair.” Pink, only had the warmest response for her child and was kind enough to share it with all of us.

You can hear for yourself what her response was in the video down below.