Walmart Settles Same-Sex Spousal Health Care Court Case.

Walmart, a place I go to cry, "why did I come in here?" We of course need to choose the Target way, but then again is Walmart that bad? I mean it did get a perfect score just 6 months ago.

Walmart (wmt, -1.55%) got its highest grade yet from an LBGT rights advocacy group thanks to moves like adding insurance coverage for transgender workers this year. The discount retailer, the largest company in the Fortune 500, got a perfect 100 score from Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, the group's annual ranking released on Monday of companies' workplace protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees. - fortune.com

If the score could go higher it might just do so after yesterday's finish to a long battle over same-sex spousal health care coverage.