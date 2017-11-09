Warwick Rowers Are Naked As Can Be In New 2018 Calendar Shots

We recently shared with you some incredible photos from the Warwick Rowers 2018 calendar.

And surprise! There's more!

For their 8th charity calendar, the sporting lads shot on location in the UK and Spain.

And in case you weren't already aware, the whole affair is for a good cause.

The rowers, who adore their gay fans, raise funds each year for their charity Sports Allies, which helps to challenge masculine stereotypes, and to help make sports more inclusive.

Check out some of the new 2018 calendar shots:

And check out this new video in which the Rowers explain why they strip down for the calendar:

Click here to learn more about the Warwick Rowers, or to purchase a calendar.

And in case you missed it, click here for more photos from the 2018 calendar!

H/T: Gay Star News